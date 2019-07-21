Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

EXO's Chanyeol shares a heartwarming text message Xiumin sent to his members

EXO's Chanyeol shared a heartwarming message sent by one of the members.

On July 21, Chanyeol took to Instagram Story where he shared a screenshot of a text message (KakaoTalk) from EXO's Xiumin. As the oldest 'hyung', currently serving in the military, Xiumin wrote to the members in a group chat:

"Member, have you finished the concert well? Nobody was injured? How are Baekhyun's legs?"

Earlier that day, EXO had wrapped up a concert at KSPO dome in Seoul as part of the 'EXOPLANET #5 - EXplOration' tour. Although he may be away as part of the mandatory duty, Xiumin displayed his support for his members in spirit by checking in.

On the screenshot, Chanyeol also wrote in blue, "I love you", as a symbolic message back to Xiumin.

Seeing this message, fans reacted with comments such as: "the way he writes is so sweet T_T", "he is such a kind hyung T_T", "this is what the cellphone is useful for in this era!! T_T".

Minseok is sweet. He always worries about the members. ❤

But you have a mistake in the article, they didn't wrap up the concert, they have three more days. 6 days in total.

whats wrong with baekbunny's legs?

