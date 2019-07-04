Actors Kim Nam Gil & Lee Sun Gyun in talks to lead variety show

Actors Kim Nam Gil and Lee Sun Gyun are in talks to lead a variety show.



On July 4, reports revealed producer Song Chang Eui, who's behind shows like 'Saturday is Fun', 'Sunday Night', 'Rude Miss Young Ae', and 'Taxi', is launching a new variety show with Kim Nam Gil and Lee Sun Gyun at the helm.



Lee Sun Gyun's label HODU & U stated, "Lee Sun Gyun received an offer from producer Song Chang Eui to star in his new variety show, and he's positively reviewing the offer," and Kim Nam Gil's agency C-JeS Entertainment commented, "He's reviewing the variety show appearance offer."



In other news, Kim Nam Gil recently starred in the drama 'The Fiery Priest', while Lee Sun Gyun's film 'Parasite' won the Palme D'Or award at the Cannes Film Festival.