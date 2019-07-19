EXO's Baekhyun wins #1 + Performances from July 19th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Pentagon came back with "Humph!", KNK returned with "Sunset", DAY6 made a comeback with "Time of Our Life", FLASHE came back on "Talk", Norazo came back with "Shower", and Yoon Tae Kyoung returned with "Playing with Fire".



As for the winners, Ben and Baekhyun were the nominees, but it was Baekhyun who took the win with "UN Village". Congrats to Baekhyun!



Other performers included: Kim Chung Ha, Ha Sung Woon, (G)I-DLE, Nature, fromis_9, SF9, ATEEZ, Parc Jae Jung, Limitless, Euijin, 1Team, Purplebeck, and Gavy NJ.



Watch the performances below!



