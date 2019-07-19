Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

EXO's Baekhyun wins #1 + Performances from July 19th 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, Pentagon came back with "Humph!", KNK returned with "Sunset", DAY6 made a comeback with "Time of Our Life", FLASHE came back on "Talk", Norazo came back with "Shower", and Yoon Tae Kyoung returned with "Playing with Fire".

As for the winners, Ben and Baekhyun were the nominees, but it was Baekhyun who took the win with "UN Village". Congrats to Baekhyun!

Other performers included: Kim Chung Ha, Ha Sung Woon, (G)I-DLE, Nature, fromis_9, SF9, ATEEZ, Parc Jae Jung, Limitless, Euijin, 1Team, Purplebeck, and Gavy NJ.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


COMEBACK: Pentagon




COMEBACK: KNK


COMEBACK: DAY6


COMEBACK: FLASHE


COMEBACK: Norazo


COMEBACK: Yoon Tae Kyoung


Kim Chung Ha


Ha Sung Woon


(G)I-DLE


Nature


fromis_9


SF9


ATEEZ


Parc Jae Jung


Limitless


Euijin


1Team


Purplebeck


Gavy NJ


