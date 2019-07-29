B1A4's Sandeul & EXID's Solji to perform a special duet stage at the '2019 MGMA'

The first ever '2019 M2 x Genie Music Awards' takes place this week!

Fans can look forward to all kinds of spectacular performances during the '2019 MGMA' airing live this August 1 at 7 PM KST, including a very special duet stage by B1A4's Sandeul and EXID's Solji! The two idol vocal powerhouses decided to come together in light of singer/song-writer Yoon Jong Shin's 30th anniversary since debut, as well as the 10th anniversary of his music project 'Monthly Yoon Jong Shin'.

Sandeul and Solji will be performing duet version of various 'Monthly Yoon Jong Shin' singles. In addition, the '2019 MGMA' will be packed full of amazing performances by attending artists like Kim Jae Hwan, MAMAMOO, Cosmic Girls, Kim Chung Ha, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, Pentagon, AB6IX, IZ*ONE, TWICE, and more. Make sure to tune in to the ceremony live via Mnet and M2!

