Jung Yoo Ji (formerly BESTie's U.JI) wants us to study on 'Immortal Song'.



For the special dedicated to Yoon Si Nae, Jung Yoo Ji covered the legendary singer's 1983 track "Let's Study" and blew the audience away with a musical concept.



Despite her charming performance, it was Bobby Kim who took the win with 426 points. Check out Jung Yoo Ji's cover and the original song below.