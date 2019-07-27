Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

Jung Yoo Ji (formerly BESTie's U.JI) wants us to study on 'Immortal Song'

AKP STAFF

Jung Yoo Ji (formerly BESTie's U.JI) wants us to study on 'Immortal Song'.

For the special dedicated to Yoon Si Nae, Jung Yoo Ji covered the legendary singer's 1983 track "Let's Study" and blew the audience away with a musical concept. 

Despite her charming performance, it was Bobby Kim who took the win with 426 points. Check out Jung Yoo Ji's cover and the original song below.

  1. BESTie
  2. U.JI
  3. IMMORTAL SONG
  4. JUNG YOO JI
0 445 Share 50% Upvoted
Jeon So Min, Jo Se Ho, Yoo Jae Suk
Jo Se Ho rejects a date with Jeon So Min?
5 minutes ago   0   336
misc.
K-Pop's Most Hilarious Cursed Images
14 hours ago   38   79,079

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND