C9 Entertainment threatens legal action over rumors 'Produce X 101' trainee Geum Dong Hyun's rank has been manipulated

A 'Produce X 101' trainee's agency is threatening legal action after repeated accusations of rank manipulation.



On July 15, C9 Entertainment took to their official social media accounts, writing: "A baseless rumor that the rank of a trainee currently under our company, Geum Dong Hyun, is being manipulated and other related, groundless rumors are being thoughtlessly spread across social media."





The company then added that they are constantly receiving PDF files containing screen captures of the IDs and claims being made by internet users, and at this point, they have decided that legal action will be taken against those caught posting false claims about the trainee.



"We sincerely ask you to delete the posts you have already uploaded and to stop spreading any further false information," the agency concluded.



Meanwhile, on the July 12 episode of the program, Geum Dong Hyun rose from 19th to 10th place in the competition's third round of eliminations.