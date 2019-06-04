Here's a look at first still cuts of Gugudan's Kim Se Jung in her new drama, 'Let Me Hear Your Song'

KBS2's upcoming Mon-Tues romance drama 'Let Me Hear Your Song' has revealed first still cuts of female lead, Gugudan's Kim Se Jung!
In the series, Kim Se Jung transforms into a tympanist for an symphonic orchestra, named Hong Yi Young. Despite Hong Yi Young's ordinary, girl next door visuals, the character hides a mysterious past, as she has lost all of her past memories after one certain "accident".
Leading the textbook life of a poor job-seeker, Hong Yi Young's story begins when she runs into a strange, tone-deaf man, played by actor Yeon Woo Jin!
Curous to know more? Make sure to tune in to KBS2's 'Let Me Hear Your Song' this July 29!
