News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 18 days ago

Here's a look at first still cuts of Gugudan's Kim Se Jung in her new drama, 'Let Me Hear Your Song'

KBS2's upcoming Mon-Tues romance drama 'Let Me Hear Your Song' has revealed first still cuts of female lead, Gugudan's Kim Se Jung!

In the series, Kim Se Jung transforms into a tympanist for an symphonic orchestra, named Hong Yi Young. Despite Hong Yi Young's ordinary, girl next door visuals, the character hides a mysterious past, as she has lost all of her past memories after one certain "accident". 

Leading the textbook life of a poor job-seeker, Hong Yi Young's story begins when she runs into a strange, tone-deaf man, played by actor Yeon Woo Jin

Curous to know more? Make sure to tune in to KBS2's 'Let Me Hear Your Song' this July 29!

kentv153 pts 18 days ago 0
18 days ago

I think one thing that works for her as an actress is that while she is pretty, she is not impossibly pretty like her former IOI member Kim Doyeon. She has a girl next door quality to her where she comes off as being someone just about any guy could date and that women would want as a friend and not be jealous of.

1

michinpabo587 pts 18 days ago 0
18 days ago

Looking forward to watching Kim Se JEONG'S new drama.

