Crayon Pop's Ellin is living her best life this summer.

The idol turned streamer (BJ / Broadcast Jockey) uploaded footage of her smiling and dancing in a sexy cutout one piece on her personal Instagram account on June 28.

She is with her friends at a pool. Her caption jokingly states: "I'm sorry Minjae."

Fans are here for Ellin's look, calling her cute and sexy! Check out her video above.