Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 10 days ago

Super Junior's Yesung reveals more 'Pink Magic' teaser photos + tracklist info for solo comeback

Super Junior's Yesung is here to cast his 'Pink Magic' on you, with even more playful, boyish teaser images ahead of his solo comeback!

Yesung's upcoming 3rd solo mini album 'Pink Magic' contains a total of 6 tracks, including his title track "Pink Magic" as well as two self-composed songs - "Eat's Ok" and "Wish"! "Eat's Ok" is a unique song Yesung wrote for his fans, telling them to stay healthy and don't miss out on their meals. "Wish" is a soft, gentle ballad genre depicting a man's quiet determination to meet his destined lover in the future.

Check out today's quirky teaser images of Yesung below, while you wait for the idol's full comeback on June 18 at 6 PMKST!

SnoopyMochi120 pts 10 days ago 9
10 days ago

Not digging the concept. I guess they’re experimenting with a different direction compared to his past solo concepts. I’m just having flashbacks with Zhoumi’s What’s Your Number and the title song ended up being a hot mess.

Yolana_Dee5 pts 10 days ago 0
10 days ago

SO adorable!!!

