Super Junior's Yesung reveals more 'Pink Magic' teaser photos + tracklist info for solo comeback

Super Junior's Yesung is here to cast his 'Pink Magic' on you, with even more playful, boyish teaser images ahead of his solo comeback!

Yesung's upcoming 3rd solo mini album 'Pink Magic' contains a total of 6 tracks, including his title track "Pink Magic" as well as two self-composed songs - "Eat's Ok" and "Wish"! "Eat's Ok" is a unique song Yesung wrote for his fans, telling them to stay healthy and don't miss out on their meals. "Wish" is a soft, gentle ballad genre depicting a man's quiet determination to meet his destined lover in the future.



Check out today's quirky teaser images of Yesung below, while you wait for the idol's full comeback on June 18 at 6 PMKST!