Red Velvet reveals the original choreography for 'Zimzalabim'

Red Velvet appeared on a recent broadcast of SBS's 'Kpop Play' where Seulgi demonstrated the original choreography for their latest single "Zimzalabim" for viewers. The choreography is unique to say the very least and incorporated some strange arm motions that mimicked that of someone trying to slice vegetables.

Needless to say, due to physical constraints, the moves were cut from the choreography but it didn't fail to give netizens and viewers a good laugh.

Check the segment out below.