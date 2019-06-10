New boy group D1CE starts off a new set of debut teaser photos with Park Woo Dam & Jung Yoo Joon

Upcoming boy group D1CE is kicking off a new batch of individual debut photos after their mysterious 'Morning' version teasers last week. This week, members Park Woo Dam and Jung Yoo Joon are here to start off their 'Rest' version teaser photos, with a nostalgic view of the Seoul cityscape in the background!

Ahead of their official debut coming up in July, D1CE will be greeting the public through a series of debut teasers throughout June. You can look forward to more individual teaser photos of members Woo Jin Young, Kim Hyun Soo, and Jo Yong Geun through out this week, while you wait for more information on the boy group's full debut.

Check out the pure teaser photos below.