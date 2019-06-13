Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 8 days ago

Listen to a preview of 'Milkshake' from Red Velvet's special summer EP 'The ReVe Festival Day 1'!

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet have unveiled an audio preview of another track from their upcoming special summer EP, 'The ReVe Festival Day 1'!

In light of their upcoming summer comeback, the girls of Red Velvet plan to hold a 'V Live' broadcast titled 'Zimzalabim Night' on June 20 at 8 PM KST - hosting a fun homeparty with fans while discussing their album preparation process and behind the scenes stories. 

Meanwhile, Red Velvet's "Milkshake" - the audio preview of which you can check out below - is a funk pop genre, comparing the feeling of falling in love at first site to the first sip of a milkshake. Stay tuned for even more teasers leading up to Red Velvet's full comeback with 'The ReVe Festival Day 1', on June 19 at 6 PM KST!

Regular_Huh73 pts 8 days ago 0
8 days ago

Bop after bop, I'm deceased.

JenniferLawrence388 pts 8 days ago 1
8 days ago

Red Velvet's music never disappoints, they always release high quality tracks.

