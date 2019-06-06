Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 16 days ago

Kyung Li showcases her doll-like visuals in an Instagram post

AKP STAFF

Kyung Li snapped a quick photo for her fans before filming for 'Section TV.' 

The popular star sports a sophisticated but cute look consisting of a trendy boat neck top, red lips, and milky skin that truly embodies the ideals of a living doll.

The former Nine Muses' member is facing the end of her contract with Star Empire, and is currently involved in discussions with her label regarding the future. Fans look forward to seeing Kyung Li's ongoing activities in the Korean entertainment world.

pink_oracle 16 days ago
16 days ago

Her solo last year was so good, totally on par with what Sunmi and Chungha were putting out there, but people totally slept on it. Maybe she needs a label that can promote her better.



eager_beaver 15 days ago
15 days ago

She is pretty much my dream girlfriend. One couldn't ask for much more if one were dating her.

