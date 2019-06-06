Kyung Li showcases her doll-like visuals in an Instagram post

Kyung Li snapped a quick photo for her fans before filming for 'Section TV.'

The popular star sports a sophisticated but cute look consisting of a trendy boat neck top, red lips, and milky skin that truly embodies the ideals of a living doll.

The former Nine Muses' member is facing the end of her contract with Star Empire, and is currently involved in discussions with her label regarding the future. Fans look forward to seeing Kyung Li's ongoing activities in the Korean entertainment world.