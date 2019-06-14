Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 8 days ago

Kang Ha Neul worked at his family's restaurant while on his vacation from the military

Kang Ha Neul is not only a good entertainer but also a good son.

The actor appeared on the June 14 broadcast of 'Entertainment Weekly' and revealed that he helped his dad about serving at his father's kalguksoo (wheat flour noodles) restaurant during his military vacation. The actor stated that he felt sorry that he couldn't help his parents out as much so decided to work as a server during his vacation. 

The actor was humble about the entire thing, stating that he didn't think it was particularly touching or moving that he helped his parents. 

I have a food business too and getting my son to help is a nightmare!!! His parents are very blessed.

What a loving caring son, everyone should be so lucky.

