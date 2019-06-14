Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

42

13

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 8 days ago

Jang Jae In poses in a photo with president Moon Jae In

AKP STAFF

Jang Jae In posted a photograph of herself taken with president Moon Jae In on June 13.

The caption for this Instagram picture states "Congratulations on the 60th anniversary of Korea and Norway establishing diplomatic ties. Thank you for inviting me as a national guest. It was really nice to forget everything and focus on just the audience and the music while on stage. The past few days have been a great support to me. I will continue to be a person who conveys music and culture through my performances."

The artist has recently been involved in a scandal after calling out ex-boyfriend Nam Tae Hyun on Instagram for cheating allegations.

  1. Jang Jae In
10 13,703 Share 76% Upvoted

13

Guesstar1,564 pts 8 days ago 0
8 days ago

When you thoroughly spring cleaned and threw out junk, your life becomes brighter and happier. When that happens, good things appear. Happy for her.

Share

9

taichou_san804 pts 8 days ago 0
8 days ago

andddddddddd all the hardcore fangirls make a fuss saying this jae in use taehyun and want attention because she not well known in south korea...this is why sometimes i hate the fans that blind and dumb because of the idols visual

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,183

allkpop in your Inbox