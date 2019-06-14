Jang Jae In poses in a photo with president Moon Jae In

Jang Jae In posted a photograph of herself taken with president Moon Jae In on June 13.

The caption for this Instagram picture states "Congratulations on the 60th anniversary of Korea and Norway establishing diplomatic ties. Thank you for inviting me as a national guest. It was really nice to forget everything and focus on just the audience and the music while on stage. The past few days have been a great support to me. I will continue to be a person who conveys music and culture through my performances."

The artist has recently been involved in a scandal after calling out ex-boyfriend Nam Tae Hyun on Instagram for cheating allegations.