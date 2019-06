Claudia Kim is continuing to make her presence known in Hollywood.

The stunning actress wore an elegant tuxedo jumpsuit and exuded charm and confidence while posing for pictures on the red carpet at the annual 2019 'Women in Film' Gala. Claudia Kim has appeared in blockbuster movies such as 'Fantastic Beats: The Crime of Grindelwald' and 'Avengers: Age of Ultron.' She is the first Korean actress to attend this event.

Check out more photos of the event below.