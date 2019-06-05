Jinyoung answers questions on GOT7's dating rules and status

GOT7's Jinyoung answered questions on dating.



On June 5, Jinyoung joined MBC's 'Radio Star' as the special MC while Rhymer, Lee Dae Hwi, Muji, and GREE joined as the guests.

During the talk, Lee Dae Hwi made his CEO Rhymer nervous by talking about his wish to date. He said, "I want to talk to my fans about when will be okay for me to date and marry." Rhymer brought laughter by commenting, "Please discuss it with me first before you do with your fans."





Muji turned to Jinyoung, Lee Dae Hwi's sunbae in the idol industry, for a comment. Jinyoung quickly replied, "I don't know anything."





Lee Dae Hwi continued, "I heard it (dating) helps with songwriting. But I won't date for long. Just before I enlist in the military." Rhymer once again chimed in and said, "Please discuss it with your CEO."

Jinyoung then shared about JYP Entertainment's dating rules, saying, "Our agency has this rule like you can date if you can fill up 10,000 seats at a concert."

The MCs and Rhymer startled Jinyoung by asking, "You guys have filled up 10,000 seats, right?," and "GOT7 sure did surpass 10,000 seats." Jinyoung immediately replied, "No, no, not yet." MC Kim Gook Jin asked, "So GOT7 can't date?" Jinyoung answered, "GOT7...? I don't know," and looked at the camera, asking his members, "Are you guys dating?"







