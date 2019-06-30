Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

0

0

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

'Inkigayo' will not be airing today

AKP STAFF

'Inkigayo' will not be airing tonight, SBS has confirmed.

In its place, the network will be covering a special press conference involving United States president Donald Trump and South Korean president Moon Jae In regarding the South Korea-United States Summit.

The previously scheduled episode of 'Inkigayo' will air on July 7. The episode will include performances from Lovelyz, Red Velvet, VIXX's Leo, Stray Kids, SF9, ATEEZ, (G)I-DLE, Super Junior's Yesung, OnlyOneOf, Cosmic Girls, Sechskies' Eun Ji Won, Jeon So Mi, Kim Chung Ha, and fromis_9.

  1. misc.
  2. INKIGAYO
0 1,481 Share Be the first to vote
misc.
'Inkigayo' will not be airing today
29 minutes ago   0   1,449
BTS tops global ticket chart
22 hours ago   1   1,378

allkpop in your Inbox