'Inkigayo' will not be airing today

'Inkigayo' will not be airing tonight, SBS has confirmed.
In its place, the network will be covering a special press conference involving United States president Donald Trump and South Korean president Moon Jae In regarding the South Korea-United States Summit.
The previously scheduled episode of 'Inkigayo' will air on July 7. The episode will include performances from Lovelyz, Red Velvet, VIXX's Leo, Stray Kids, SF9, ATEEZ, (G)I-DLE, Super Junior's Yesung, OnlyOneOf, Cosmic Girls, Sechskies' Eun Ji Won, Jeon So Mi, Kim Chung Ha, and fromis_9.
