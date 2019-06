HyunA celebrated her birthday and had a lot of fun.

On June 5, HyunA shared photos from her b-day bash via Instagram. The party seemed to have taken place at home with self-decorated balloons, sticker, banners, and more. Her boyfriend E'Dawn, as well as other friends, and her dog Sogeum appear in the adorable cuts.

The sexy idol turns 27 on June 6. Check out photos from her birthday party below!