Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 17 days ago

Yulhee gets angry at Minhwan for creating a mess while she was gone

AKP STAFF

On the June 5 airing of KBS2's 'Mr. House Husband,' Yulhee walked into a mess when she returned home. 

F.T. Island's Minhwan watched the baby at home while Yulhee went out for a day. The idol dad prepared a sensory play activity with yogurts for his son. 

When Yulhee returned, she was shocked by the mess, especially since she asked Minhwan to clean the house. She said to Minhwan, "I'll put the baby to sleep so clean the house. Don't call me until you're done the cleaning."


Minhwan cleaned up the mess himself. 

In an interview with the producers, Yulhee forgave Minhwan, stating, "It's a result of oppa trying hard to play with the baby. And his facial expression looked so happy when I came back. I'm going to consider it as an aegyo."


  1. Minhwan
  2. YULHEE
3

sassaenganim171 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

Sensory play is good for the child, good thing he cleaned up after himself.. if he didn't I would be pissed too.

3

Ohboy694,508 pts 17 days ago 0
17 days ago

Creative games (or creative writers, but at least he will learn something) = good parenting.

