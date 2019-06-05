Yulhee gets angry at Minhwan for creating a mess while she was gone

On the June 5 airing of KBS2's 'Mr. House Husband,' Yulhee walked into a mess when she returned home.

F.T. Island's Minhwan watched the baby at home while Yulhee went out for a day. The idol dad prepared a sensory play activity with yogurts for his son.

When Yulhee returned, she was shocked by the mess, especially since she asked Minhwan to clean the house. She said to Minhwan, "I'll put the baby to sleep so clean the house. Don't call me until you're done the cleaning."





Minhwan cleaned up the mess himself.

In an interview with the producers, Yulhee forgave Minhwan, stating, "It's a result of oppa trying hard to play with the baby. And his facial expression looked so happy when I came back. I'm going to consider it as an aegyo."



