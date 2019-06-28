Lim Soo Hyang, Lee Seung Chul, BTOB's Ilhoon, & Kim Jun Hyun to MC new fortune telling variety

Singer Lee Seung Chul, actress Lim Soo Hyang, BTOB's Ilhoon, and comedian Kim Jun Hyun have been cast as MCs of a unique new tvN variety program, titled 'Firefly's Fortune Telling' (working title).

Expected to run for an 8-episode season, the upcoming variety show aims to invite celebrity guests who have extremely different and contrasting personalities, preferences, etc on a trip to the fortune teller's. The guests are invited to spend a day together while sharing their personal outlooks on life, fortunes, etc, not only with the other guest, but also with the MCs.

Filming recently began earlier this month, but no airing date has been confirmed yet. Do you find the premise of 'Firefly's Fortune Telling' interesting so far?

