News
Monbebes upset after concertgoers throw beverages on Kihyun during MONSTA X's concert in Madrid

Fans of MONSTA X, also known as Monbebes, were upset after discovering that some concertgoers at the group's recent solo concert in Madrid, Spain showed rude concert behavior toward member Kihyun.

During MONSTA X's Madrid stop of their 2019 world tour back on June 29, one fan caught on camera footage of some other concertgoers in their section, spraying Kihyun with multiple showers of liquid. The liquid shower visibly caught the MONSTA X member off guard, and at the end of the clip, staff at the concert can be seen pointing out the behavior as unacceptable. 

Fans commented, "Why would they do that... of course he'd get mad", "He could have tripped :(", "He definitely looked annoyed", "This is not funny", "Of course he wouldn't want his mic to get wet", "What they did is unacceptable", and more. 

(Footage credit @nuakgae)

Welcome to the West. Lots of people don't know the appropriate line. Many young women in particular equate rudeness with empowerment; ie throwing panties on the stage. As a general rule, no audience member should insert themselves in a stage performance. Kpop concerts give you plenty of freedom to participate as a member of the audience :)

LOL, i'm from Spain and I would never do that. I do admit that most parents here need to know how to educate their kids.

