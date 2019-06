Another BLACKPINK's dance practice video reached 100 million views!

On June 4 around 2:30 pm KST, the dance practice video for "Kill This Love" hit 100 million views on YouTube. The record is made in just 57 days since the song's release on April 8.

"Kill This Love" is also the sixth dance practice video following "Playing With Fire," "DDU-DU DDU-DU," "Like It's Your Last," "BOOMBAYAH," and Jennie's "SOLO" to hit the 100 million views mark.

Congratulations BLACKPINK!