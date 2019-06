BTS has dropped their 2nd batch of family portrait photos for 'BTS 2019 FESTA'!

As fans know, the family portrait is an annual tradition for BTS. Some of the photos are awkward (as real family portraits are), and yet others are adorable with funny poses. Coming next for 'BTS 2019 FESTA' is the piano version of Jungkook's solo 'Euphoria" on the 11th, their new profiles on the 12th, and then of course the finale on the 13th.

Check out the photos below.