Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 11 days ago

Block B's U-Kwon says he plans to marry girlfriend of 8 years

Block B's U-Kwon revealed he plans to marry his girlfriend and model Jeon Sun Hye of 8 years.

On the June 11th installment of 'Video Star', U-Kwon talked about going public with his girlfriend, saying, "At the time, I was 21. I was either very innocent or just dumb. I don't regret it. Fans told me that if I do date that I need to tell them honestly, and I believed exactly what they said. I was wondering sincerely about going public with my relationship, but I saw how Sun [of Wonder Girls] sunbaenim was getting married and gained courage."

As for the Block B members' reactions, U-Kwon said, "Park Kyung came in and slammed the door. He asked me how I could say something like that without discussing it with them first. I felt very sorry. After I made the post about my relationship, the label didn't know at all. The fans figured it out after I posted it and the mail went out. After an hour, the label deleted it, and they called me to a nearby restaurant. I guess because it became a big issue, they thought it was a good idea. Date as much as you want."

He also said of marriage plans, "I was going to marry my girlfriend before I enlist in the military. I thought that I could go when I was about 30, and we could save up money to get married until then. But the laws changed, and I now have to go to the military next year. I'm currently wondering about whether I should get married before I go to the military or after I'm done."


U-Kwon sent a video message to his girlfriend, saying, "I think I have a lot of things to be sorry for the past 8 years until now. I think I'm going to feel apologetic once again because of the military issues. Trust me and watch me because I'll do my best, so that we'll stick together. Sun Hye, I love you."

He gained my respect since the the day he announced his relationship. And I respected him more now.

Good, good, Kwon is a sweetheart.

