Netizens say these 6 trainees are basically confirmed for the final 'Produce x 101' line-up

Another handful of trainees have been virtually confirmed for debut!

According to these netizens, the top six trainees that will debut (or re-debut) under this season of 'Produce X 101' are: Kim Yo Han, Kim Min Gyu, Lee Eun Sang, Song Hyung Joon, Nam Do Hyun, Kim Woo Seok.

Kim Yo Han

Kim Min Gyu

Lee Eun Sang

Song Hyung Joon

Nam Do Hyun

Kim Woo Seok





Although individual preferences may vary, netizens seem to accept "for a fact" that these trainees will definitely make it. Judging by their current ranks (as Top #1-6), and by the amount of time they receive on-air, these six boys seem to be favored by many viewers.

At this point in time, who do YOU think will make the final line-up for sure?