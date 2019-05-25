Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

12

32

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 27 days ago

Netizens say these 6 trainees are basically confirmed for the final 'Produce x 101' line-up

AKP STAFF

Another handful of trainees have been virtually confirmed for debut!

According to these netizens, the top six trainees that will debut (or re-debut) under this season of 'Produce X 101' are: Kim Yo Han, Kim Min Gyu, Lee Eun Sang, Song Hyung Joon, Nam Do Hyun, Kim Woo Seok.

Kim Yo Han

Kim Min Gyu

Lee Eun Sang

Song Hyung Joon

Nam Do Hyun

Kim Woo Seok



Although individual preferences may vary, netizens seem to accept "for a fact" that these trainees will definitely make it. Judging by their current ranks (as Top #1-6), and by the amount of time they receive on-air, these six boys seem to be favored by many viewers.

At this point in time, who do YOU think will make the final line-up for sure?

  1. misc.
  2. UP10TION
  3. Wooshin
  4. PRODUCE X 101
36 67,816 Share 27% Upvoted

27

Aaliyah_Mendoza316 pts 27 days ago 1
27 days ago

me ... *seeing no song yuvin on this list.. * then it aint legit


jk :P plz love/support , yuvin ♥

Share

1 more reply

20

trogdorthe8th3,553 pts 27 days ago 0
27 days ago

These netizens shouldn't count their chickens before they hatch. How many other people have we seen who received plenty of screen time or became fan favorites, only to have the table literally flipped on them in the final deciding episode and drop 7 or 8 places. I get that they have their favorites or people they stan, but talk is cheap if they don't vote. #JonghyunJR #Kaeun #ItCanHappenToTheBest

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,076
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,482

allkpop in your Inbox