Netizens react to Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon and her ability to 'get into character' during fan sign cosplay

Many fans of Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon believe she has the makings of a future acting star!

On May 27, a netizen took to Korean portal site TheQoo to share a number of photos of the idol taken by fans who attended Weki Meki fan signing events, writing that it seems as if she is able to perfectly take on the mood of whatever themed costume she was wearing that day.

In the images, Kim Do Yeon is seen in a variety of costumes - from a Hogwarts student to a medical doctor. In every photo, she is able to evoke an entirely different mood to adapt to the character, causing a number of impressed reactions from netizens.

Comments left on the post included: "She needs to start acting," "She's a collaboration between beauty and charm," "She doesn't act already?," "Wow, she's so pretty. I know this, and yet every time I look at her, I'm surprised again," "She's so cool. I wish that she would act. I want to see her around for a long time."





Meanwhile, Kim Do Yeon and the rest of the Weki Meki members are currently promoting their latest single "Picky Picky."

Check out the images of Kim Do Yeon's costume transformations below!