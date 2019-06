Less than a week left until rookie boy group ONEUS's first comeback since debut!

The boy group has revealed another charismatic group cut ahead of the release of their 2nd mini album 'Raise Us', set to drop on May 29 at 6 PM KST. This will mark their first comeback since their debut mini album 'Light Us', from back in January.

