BoA is killing it with her unique, futuristic fashion in her latest set of comeback teaser images!

The solo artist's first domestic comeback of 2019 is still shrouded in much mystery, as today, BoA takes on a very different, dreamlike mood under bright purple and pink lights. Previously, she rocked a dramatic look combining stark blue eyeliner with a matching blue top and an elegant white scarf.

Stay tuned for more updates on BoA's comeback, suspected for this June 4!