Ariana Grande gave the cutest gift to BLACKPINK's Rose.

On May 30, Rose shared a photo of the perfume she received from Ariana Grande via Instagram story. She captioned, "Thank u @arianagrande. This is actually the cutest perfume on the planet."







Ariana expressed much affection with the reply, "Love you."





Meanwhile, Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK met at Coachella back in April.