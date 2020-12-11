ONEWE look back in 'A Book in Memory' MV

ONEWE have dropped their music video for "A Book in Memory".



In the MV, the band members jam out as they think on memories from the past. "A Book in Memory" is the title track of the band's first single album 'Memory: Illusion', and it's about visiting memories you have with someone like they're a book.



Watch ONEWE's "A Book in Memory" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



