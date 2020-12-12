Tak Jae Hoon says Yoo Jae Suk got married before his first kiss

Tak Jae Hoon put Yoo Jae Suk's past on blast on 'Hangout with Yoo'.



On the December 12th episode, Tak Jae Hoon said of Yoo Jae Suk, "In the beginning, Yoo Jae Suk was a very shy person. It seemed like he wouldn't really even know how to deal with women," and the 'Nation's MC' responded, "I wasn't that bad."



Tak Jae Hoon further revealed, "It's true. Do you know how pathetic you were back then? It's like a miracle that Yoo Jae Suk is doing this right now." He then asked Yoo Jae Suk when he had his first kiss. When Yoo Jae Suk said it was in his last year of high school, Tak Jae Hoon laughed, saying, "Don't be ridiculous. You're famous for getting married before your first kiss. I had to keep that rumor quiet."



In other news, Yoo Jae Suk was recently voted the #1 comedian of 2020.

