IZ*ONE members Kwon Eun Bi and Kim Min Ju have paired up for a dreamlike winter pictorial for the January edition of 'Singles'!

For this photoshoot, Kwon Eun Bi and Kim Min Ju posed in delicate winter styles while conveying an elegant, mysterious mood, giving off contrasting black and white auras.

Check out the IZ*ONE members' pictorial cuts below! The girls' full accompanying interview with 'Singles' can be found in the new January edition.