Golden Child's Joochan brings in the Christmas spirit with cover of Ava Max's 'Christmas Without You'

Golden Child has a special Christmas gift for fans!

On December 21 KST, Woollim Entertainment unveiled a special clip of the group's main vocalist Joochan performing a sweet vocal cover of American pop single Ava Max's "Christmas Without You." In the video, the idol evokes a cozy holiday vibe, complete with a winter sweater look, falling snow, and a backdrop of a pinetree forest.

Meanwhile, the Golden Child members are currently taking a break from activities after member Jaehyun tested positive for COVID-19. According to the agency, there are no more confirmed cases among the members.

Check out Joochan's "Christmas Without You" cover above!