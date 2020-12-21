AKMU's Suhyun and Seventeen's Seungkwan team up for beautiful performance of Straight No Chaser's 'Text Me Merry Christmas'

AKMU's Suhyun has a special holiday treat for fans!

On December 21 KST, the idol took to her personal YouTube account to share a new holiday-themed video featuring Seventeen's main vocal Seunghwan. In the video, the two cover American a capella group Straight No Chaser's 2014 seasonal pop song "Text Me Merry Christmas." Not only do the two have fun with the 'modern holiday' theme of the song, but they also incorporate Korean into the lyrics, imaging what a text conversation would be like between them on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, AKMU recently made their comeback on November 16 with the single "Happening."

Check out the full video above!