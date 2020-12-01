'1 Night, 2 Days', 'The Return of Superman', 'Dogs Are Incredible', & more nominated for this year's 'Best Variety' at the 'KBS Entertainment Awards'

The '2020 KBS Entertainment Awards' is coming up next week on December 24 at 8:30 PM KST!

Ahead of the full ceremony celebrating this past year in variety and entertainment, KBS has unveiled the 7 nominees which will be competing for the title of this year's 'Best Variety Show'. The nominees are: '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4, 'The Return of Superman', 'Dogs Are Incredible', 'Immortal Song', 'Boss In The Mirror', 'Mr. House Husband', and 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant'!

The winner of 2020's 'Best Variety Show' on KBS will be determined by both professional judging and via viewers' live votes, sent in during the award ceremony next week. To convince viewers to vote for their program as the 'Best Variety' of the year, the cast members of the nominated programs will prepare special performances throughout the '2020 KBS Entertainment Awards'. Particularly, the cast members of 'The Return of Superman' will treat viewers to a holiday carol stage, while the cast members of '1 Night, 2 Days' are reportedly also preparing for an explosive mystery stage.

Which program do you think was the 'Best Variety' of 2020 on KBS?

.

