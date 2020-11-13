Watch the highlight teaser for JTBC's new drama 'Live On' starring NU'EST's Minhyun, Jung Da Bin, Yeonwoo, & more

JTBC's upcoming mini drama series 'Live On' has unveiled a full-length highlight teaser, ahead of its premiere next week!

Starring NU'EST's Minhyun, Jung Da Bin, Yeonwoo, VICTON's Byungchan, and more, 'Live On' tells the stories of young high school students giving their all to find their passion, whether it be through the broadcasting, theater, dance, etc.

NU'EST's Minhyun will make his official acting debut in 'Live On' as the broadcasting club's president Go Eun Taek, a perfect and calculative model student. The story begins when Go Eun Taek sets out to recruit a new announcer for the broadcasting club, and the club zeroes in on a somewhat SNS celebrity at school by the name of Baek Ho Rang.

Played by actress Jung Da Bin, the story's female lead Baek Ho Rang is a pretty, but savage girl, keeping her distance from everyone despite her strong SNS following. She lives detached from others due to a traumatic experience in the past. However, eventually, Baek Ho Rang's past comes back to haunt her in the form of anonymous, threatening messages via SNS, causing a stir at school.

What do you think of the bickering chemistry between Go Eun Taek and Baek Ho Rang so far? If you want to see more, make sure to tune in to the premiere of JTBC's 'Live On' this coming November 17 at 9:30 PM KST!

