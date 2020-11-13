10

3

News
Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

MAMAMOO's Whee In to resume activities after resting from muscle pain

AKP STAFF

On November 13, MAMAMOO's label RBW Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets that member Whee In is resuming promotions, after resting for a day due to muscle pain. 

Back on November 12, Whee In visited the hospital after experiencing muscle pain in her neck during MAMAMOO's choreography practice. As a result, she was absent from the group's schedule on the radio program 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope'. 

Now, RBW Entertainment has confirmed, "Fortunately, it was only temporary muscle inflammation. Whee In got plenty of rest yesterday and will resume normal activities starting today. She will join the members on today's broadcast of 'Music Bank'."

  1. MAMAMOO
  2. Whee In
I hope she gets better soon!! Moomoos are sending her love <3

I love this picture of her. Makeup and hair is perfection instead of the harsh red inflated lips and no bangs look. She's beautiful! Glad she rested kpop life is brutal.

