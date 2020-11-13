MAMAMOO's Whee In to resume activities after resting from muscle pain

On November 13, MAMAMOO's label RBW Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets that member Whee In is resuming promotions, after resting for a day due to muscle pain.

Back on November 12, Whee In visited the hospital after experiencing muscle pain in her neck during MAMAMOO's choreography practice. As a result, she was absent from the group's schedule on the radio program 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope'.

Now, RBW Entertainment has confirmed, "Fortunately, it was only temporary muscle inflammation. Whee In got plenty of rest yesterday and will resume normal activities starting today. She will join the members on today's broadcast of 'Music Bank'."