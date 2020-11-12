Momoland drop 'Ready or Not' MV teaser

Momoland have dropped their music video teaser for "Ready or Not".



In the MV teaser, Momoland are ready to party as they throw balloons and have candy. "Ready Or Not" is another upbeat, signature girl group number with global star Psy having participated as a lyricist.



Watch Momoland's "Ready or Not" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.




