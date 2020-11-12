8

2

Posted by germainej

Momoland drop 'Ready or Not' MV teaser

Momoland have dropped their music video teaser for "Ready or Not".

In the MV teaser, Momoland are ready to party as they throw balloons and have candy. "Ready Or Not" is another upbeat, signature girl group number with global star Psy having participated as a lyricist.

Watch Momoland's "Ready or Not" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

0

army-aaa185 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

Hope The Song Hit

0

azamikurotani351 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Sounds so good!! I wish it was the 17th already

