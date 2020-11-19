6

Posted by germainej 54 minutes ago

Rookie boy group BAE173 reveal cover of BTS' 'I Need U'

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group BAE173 have revealed their cover of BTS' "I Need U".

BAE173 previously performed their rendition of BTS' 2015 track on the latest episode of 'Immortal Song', and they've now revealed a video of their cover performance. In the cover video above, the Pocketdol Studio boy group take on BTS' concept in school uniform wear.

In other news, BAE173 made their debut with "Crush on U".

Watch BAE173's "I Need U" above!

  1. BAE173
  2. BTS
  3. I NEED U
allmybiasrtaken7 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

lol pass

but i'll watch you perform your songs tho

0

kalimilano905 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

They're wonderful *__*

