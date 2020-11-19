Rookie boy group BAE173 reveal cover of BTS' 'I Need U'

Rookie boy group BAE173 have revealed their cover of BTS' "I Need U".



BAE173 previously performed their rendition of BTS' 2015 track on the latest episode of 'Immortal Song', and they've now revealed a video of their cover performance. In the cover video above, the Pocketdol Studio boy group take on BTS' concept in school uniform wear.



In other news, BAE173 made their debut with "Crush on U".



Watch BAE173's "I Need U" above!