BAE173, Son Seung Yeon, and more competed on the BTS special of 'Immortal Song'.



The November 14th episode of 'Immortal Song' featured BTS covers by fellow artists, and the Big Hit Entertainment group members themselves watched all the renditions of their hit tracks produced by Pdogg. Rookie group BAE173 covered BTS' 2015 track "I Need U", Son Seung Yeon covered their 2017 song "DNA", Goon Jo and Alien took on their 2016 song "Fire", Korean classical singer Song So Hee covered their 2017 track "Spring Day", 6band covered their 2016 song "Blood Sweat & Tears", and Sungwoo Jung-a did her own rendition of their 2018 track "Fake Love".



Despite all the stellar covers, it was Son Seung Yeon who took the win in the end.



Watch all the performances above and below, and let us know who you would have voted for!

