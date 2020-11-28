Goo Hye Sun shows she doesn't look a day older than when she first debuted

Actress Goo Hye Sun showed off her ageless beauty by posting her past picture.



On November 28th, Goo Hye Sun updated her Instagram with two photos of herself with the caption "17! The picture that led to my debut! And then 20 years have passed." The first photo was taken when she was 17 while the second picture was recently taken, showing the 20 years of difference between the two.

Netizens have been commenting: "Wow, she is like Jang Na Ra who never ages"

"I can't believe she is already 37."

"I personally don't like her that much but she is indeed beautiful."

"She literally looks like an anime character omg"

"I'd like to know why all the pretty girls never look old."

"Her eyes are just mesmerizing."

"Pretty back then, stunning now"



What do you think?