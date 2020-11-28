5

1

News
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

ONEWE reveal comeback schedule for 1st single 'Memory: Illusion'

AKP STAFF

ONEWE have revealed the comeback schedule for their first single album 'Memory: Illusion'.

In the comeback schedule below, fans can expect ONEWE's first concept photo on November 30 KST, a highlight medley on December 9, and a music video teaser on December 10. ONEWE's 'Memory: Illusion' drops on December 11 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on ONEWE's comeback!

  1. ONEWE
  2. MEMORY ILLUSION
0 437 Share 83% Upvoted
Big Bang, GFriend (Girlfriend), Girls
10 songs every K-pop fan knows (part 1)
2 days ago   60   46,268

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND