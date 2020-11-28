ONEWE reveal comeback schedule for 1st single 'Memory: Illusion'

ONEWE have revealed the comeback schedule for their first single album 'Memory: Illusion'.



In the comeback schedule below, fans can expect ONEWE's first concept photo on November 30 KST, a highlight medley on December 9, and a music video teaser on December 10. ONEWE's 'Memory: Illusion' drops on December 11 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on ONEWE's comeback!

