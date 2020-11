The K-pop idol rock band CNBLUE is preparing to make their long-awaited comeback.

On November 10 at midnight KST, FNC Entertainment's boy band group unveiled the teaser to "Then, Now, and Forever," The B-Loop Sounds, from their eighth mini-album 'RE-CODE.' In the teaser, member Yonghwa appears at a studio playing the electric guitar.

The group is making their first comeback since 2017. They will be releasing their mini-album 'RE-CODE' on November 17 KST.