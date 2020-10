Previously, the boy group VERIVERY had dropped the tracklist to their upcoming fifth mini-album 'Face Us'.

The members of the boy group have been preparing for their comeback as they previously released various teasers. Now they are almost at the last stages of preparation as they release the highlight medley of their mini-album.

VERIVERY's comeback mini-album is coming up this October 13 at 6 PM KST! So stay tuned until the full release and more teasers to come!