J.Y. Park is planning a male version of NiziU and also an American girl group in the near future

It was recently reported that J.Y. Park is currently planning to do a male version of the 'Nizi Project' consisting of Japanese boys to form an idol group.

Earlier this year, the 'Nizi Project' ended in a success, and the girl group NiziU gained much popularity from Japan as they made their debut in June.

There have been rumors of J.Y. Park planning an American girl group previously. Recently, J.Y. Park confirmed with the Japanese magazine 'Model Press' that he is in fact planning a male version of the 'Nizi Project' and also an American idol group.

He confirmed he is planning the two projects but is contemplating on which to start first. J.Y. Park stated he will see when the COVID19 pandemic subsides.

J.Y. Park has been recognized in building the JYP Entertainment that produces many successful idol groups. He had taken a challenge in producing an all Japanese girl group this year. Now, he is planning to challenge himself again as he plans a large project to produce more international idol groups.