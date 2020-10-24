3

0

Variety
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

SuperM perform 'One (Monster & Infinity)' on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'!

AKP STAFF

SuperM performed their track "One (Monster & Infinity)" on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'.

On October 23, the SM Entertainment project group performed on the late night show hosted by James Corden for the first time, and they brought their new title song "One (Monster & Infinity)" from their first studio album 'Super One' to the stage.

SuperM shared photos from the set of the show, and they also thanked James Corden for the invitation.

Watch SuperM's performance above, and take a look at their photos below.


  1. SuperM
  2. ONE (MONSTER
0 372 Share 100% Upvoted
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
1 day ago   110   47,434
Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
1 day ago   165   86,462

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND