SuperM perform 'One (Monster & Infinity)' on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'!

SuperM performed their track "One (Monster & Infinity)" on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'.



On October 23, the SM Entertainment project group performed on the late night show hosted by James Corden for the first time, and they brought their new title song "One (Monster & Infinity)" from their first studio album 'Super One' to the stage.



SuperM shared photos from the set of the show, and they also thanked James Corden for the invitation.



Watch SuperM's performance above, and take a look at their photos below.





