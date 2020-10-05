SF9 wish to 'Shine Together' with fans in special music video celebrating their 4-year debut anniversary

SF9 is celebrating their four-year debut anniversary with a special treat for fans!



The FNC Entertainment boy group unveiled their special album release 'Special History Book' on October 5 KST, the same day as the group's anniversary. The album features new song "Shine Together," which was written by the members themselves for their fanclub 'Fantasy.'



"Shine Together" is a ballad rounded out with piano and acoustic guitar accompaniment, and through the song, the members thank the fans who have loved them unconditionally and made them the group they are today. The lyrics express the group's desire to hold fans' hands and continue to shine as they continue through life together.

SF9 has planned a number of promotional activities for their anniversary, including not only the special album, but also a commemorative VLIVE broadcast, the second season of their reality program 'SF9 SANGSA,' and an offline pop-up store event. They will also be performing their own online concert 'NOOB CON' on October 10.





Meanwhile, SF9 debuted on October 5, 2016 with the single "Fanfare," the title track off their first single album 'Feeling Sensation.'





Check out the music video for "Shine Together" above!

