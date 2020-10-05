5

[TW] Lee Young Ja says the news of Choi Jin Sil's suicide didn't really hit her until 3 years later

[TW: Mentions of suicide]

Lee Young Ja talked about missing her friend Choi Jin Sil.

The comedian and actress were well known to be close friends, with Lee Young Ja taking care of Choi Jin Sil's children after the actress's suicide. During a recent recording of SBS Plus's 'You Can Tell Unnie', she said, "As you all know, my close friend suddenly left the world and I couldn't believe it at first. I couldn't even cry for a while, but all of it suddenly burst out after 3 years."

She will be telling the story at 8:30 PM KST on the 8th on SBS PLus's 'You Can Tell Unnie'.

bartkun11,514 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago
What's even more tragic here is the fact that Choi Jin Sils ex husband also commited suicide so their kids were left alone in this world 😔

marast1,023 pts 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago

Does anyone know if "Hello Counselor" is still issued or is broadcast in the near future?

