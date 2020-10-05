[TW] Lee Young Ja says the news of Choi Jin Sil's suicide didn't really hit her until 3 years later

[TW: Mentions of suicide]

Lee Young Ja talked about missing her friend Choi Jin Sil.

The comedian and actress were well known to be close friends, with Lee Young Ja taking care of Choi Jin Sil's children after the actress's suicide. During a recent recording of SBS Plus's 'You Can Tell Unnie', she said, "As you all know, my close friend suddenly left the world and I couldn't believe it at first. I couldn't even cry for a while, but all of it suddenly burst out after 3 years."

She will be telling the story at 8:30 PM KST on the 8th on SBS PLus's 'You Can Tell Unnie'.