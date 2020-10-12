Disney XD previews DAY6 Jae and 2PM Nichkhun's cameo as boyband in upcoming 'Big Hero 6: The Series' episode

Disney has partnered up with two popular JYP Entertainment idols!

To commemorate 2020's 'New York Comic Con,' Disney XD revealed a preview of an upcoming episode of 'Big Hero 6: The Series' featuring the voices of DAY6's Jae and 2PM's Nichkhun. In the episode, the two voice the members of famous boyband 4 2 Sing. The group is comprised of two sets of twins, with each idol voicing one set, and not only do they boast serious visuals and hot choreography, they also dabble in some impressive crime-fighting.

In the clip, viewers get their first look at 4 2 Sing as they perform their song "Beautiful On The Outside," a comical track that parodies boyband songs with lyrics that celebrate a girl for her beauty - which only exists on the outside.

Meanwhile, Jae and Nichkhun's episode of 'Big Hero 6: The Series' is set to air on November 2 at 7:30 EST.

Check out the preview for episode above!